Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 614,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

