Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 104.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 997,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 510,261 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 34,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Salesforce by 330.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,779,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,344 shares of company stock valued at $184,877,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.61. 5,685,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $273.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

