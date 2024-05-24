Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $851,250.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

AVY opened at $227.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

View Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.