AXS Investments LLC Buys 2,021 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

EL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 1,117,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,509. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

