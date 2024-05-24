AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 262,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,374. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

