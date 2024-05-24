AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Trade Desk by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Trade Desk by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 82,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 980,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

