AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.70. 3,560,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

