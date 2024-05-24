AXS Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.93. 387,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

