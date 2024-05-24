AXS Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,171,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 486,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after buying an additional 125,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

