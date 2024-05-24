AXS Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 247.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $501,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. 8,283,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,437,270. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

