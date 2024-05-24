AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.13. 397,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

