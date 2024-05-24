AXS Investments LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

