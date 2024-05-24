AXS Investments LLC Sells 129 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 622,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,100,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $809.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $820.60. The firm has a market cap of $768.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.