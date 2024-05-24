AXS Investments LLC Sells 190 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,213,218 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.61 on Friday, hitting $779.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $418.12 and a 52-week high of $790.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

