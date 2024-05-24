AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 454,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,621. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

