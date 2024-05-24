AXS Investments LLC Sells 33 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.23. 160,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

