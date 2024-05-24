AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $54.38 on Friday, reaching $3,807.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,597.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3,490.14.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

