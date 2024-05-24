AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.42. The stock had a trading volume of 623,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,441. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

