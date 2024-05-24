AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

AZZ Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZZ opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

