Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 102.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 86,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

