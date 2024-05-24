Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $72,000 in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Solo Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
DTC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 128,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,674. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands
In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
