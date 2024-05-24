Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $72,000 in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Solo Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

DTC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 128,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,674. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

