Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

