Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 4,348 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

