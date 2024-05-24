Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

