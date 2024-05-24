Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 437,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.
Natera Stock Down 0.9 %
Natera stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $110.09.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,628 shares of company stock worth $29,214,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
