Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 437,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Natera Stock Down 0.9 %

Natera stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $110.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,628 shares of company stock worth $29,214,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.