Balentine LLC Invests $217,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $342.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

