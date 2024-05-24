Balentine LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBP. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

AMBP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

