Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $37,451,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $37,451,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,922 shares of company stock worth $56,445,177 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.