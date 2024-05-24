Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

