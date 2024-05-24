Balentine LLC Purchases 162 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

