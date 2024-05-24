Balentine LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

