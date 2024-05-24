Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 11,140 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.72 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.