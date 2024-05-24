Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 2,380 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $19,550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.