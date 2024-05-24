Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 3,523 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

