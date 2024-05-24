Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ES opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

