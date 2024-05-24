Balentine LLC Trims Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 559,623 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,640,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.47 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLN. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

