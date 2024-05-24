Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 106,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,695,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Playtika Trading Down 2.2 %

Playtika stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

