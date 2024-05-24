Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ball

Insider Activity at Ball

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 2.2 %

BALL stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.