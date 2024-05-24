Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSPA remained flat at $54.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
