Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
