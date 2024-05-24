Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

