Bank of America Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $25.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 182,206 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.