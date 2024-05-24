Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,163,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284,008. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

