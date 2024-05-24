Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

