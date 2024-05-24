Barclays Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

