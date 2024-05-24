Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 229,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

