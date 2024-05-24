Beldex Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Beldex has a total market cap of $216.22 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.65 or 0.05361928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00055288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,343,481 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,963,481 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

