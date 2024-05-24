Belrium (BEL) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

