BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) CEO Beth Garvey Purchases 2,800 Shares

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) CEO Beth Garvey purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $18,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

