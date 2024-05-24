BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,324 ($29.54) and last traded at GBX 2,329 ($29.60). 2,684,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,154,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($30.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.69) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($33.17) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.32) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.17) to GBX 2,520 ($32.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,367.50 ($30.09).

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

About BHP Group

The firm has a market cap of £118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,013.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,302.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,387.57.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

