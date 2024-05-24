Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $15.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Bilibili stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

